Hastert Barred From Internet For 2 Years During Probation

Law360, Chicago (December 12, 2017, 8:59 PM EST) -- Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert can’t use the internet or have contact with anyone under 18 except under certain conditions over the next two years, according to a list of new conditions imposed on the politician for his post-prison release Tuesday.



At the request of the U.S. Probation Office, U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin signed off on a long list of new conditions that Hastert must comply with during his two years of supervised release. The update, which comes four months after Hastert was officially...

To view the full article, register now.