Liberty Tax CEO Hit With Derivative Suit After Termination

Law360, Wilmington (December 12, 2017, 8:39 PM EST) -- Shareholders of tax preparation service provider Liberty Tax Inc. hit the company's former CEO with a derivative suit in Delaware on Monday, saying that since his firing over allegations of sexual misconduct in September, he has been trying to maintain control of the company by firing uncooperative directors.



In its Delaware Chancery Court complaint, investor Asbestos Workers' Philadelphia Pension Fund alleged that ex-CEO, current board chairman and controlling shareholder John Hewitt is abusing his power over the company to escape negative consequences over allegations that he...

