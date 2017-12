Rubber Co. To Pay $12M To End Auto Parts Price-Fixing Suit

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 3:54 PM EST) -- A Japanese rubber company has agreed to pay a group of automobile dealerships $11.9 million to settle claims of price-fixing and bid-rigging in the auto parts market, according to a deal that was preliminarily approved by a Michigan federal judge Tuesday.



Under the terms of the deal, Nishikawa Rubber Co. Ltd. will pay a portion of the total settlement amount to all automobile dealers in the United States that bought vehicles for resale that included one or more body sealings made by Nishikawa or any of...

