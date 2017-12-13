Billionaire’s Investment Co. Fails To Halt Receivership Order

By Richard Crump

Law360, London (December 13, 2017, 3:28 PM GMT) -- Sebastian Holdings Inc., the personal investment fund of Monaco billionaire Alexander Vik, failed on Wednesday to block a court order making receivers responsible for its assets.

The latest installment in the long-running case comes as Deutsche Bank AG continues its attempts to collect more than $300 million after winning a 2013 decision against the fund.

A High Court judge has ruled against Sebastian Holdings in its attempt to set aside a February order issued by the London court, in which accountants at BDO LLP were appointed joint receivers...
