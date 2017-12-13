Billionaire’s Investment Co. Fails To Halt Receivership Order
The latest installment in the long-running case comes as Deutsche Bank AG continues its attempts to collect more than $300 million after winning a 2013 decision against the fund.
A High Court judge has ruled against Sebastian Holdings in its attempt to set aside a February order issued by the London court, in which accountants at BDO LLP were appointed joint receivers...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login