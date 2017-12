Optimis Urges Del. Justices To Reverse $2M Ex-CFO Fee

Law360, Wilmington (December 13, 2017, 8:49 PM EST) -- An attorney for physical therapy company OptimisCorp argued on appeal Wednesday before a Delaware Supreme Court panel that the Chancery Court made mistakes of fact and law in a decision that awarded a former officer $2 million for attorneys' fees in a company control fight.



Addressing a panel of three Supreme Court justices, John G. Harris of Berger Harris LLP, counsel to OptimisCorp, said Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III held the company to a higher standard than the law required in judging whether or not...

To view the full article, register now.