Consultant Pleads Guilty In Pa. Pay-To-Play Cases

Law360, Philadelphia (December 13, 2017, 1:58 PM EST) -- A political consultant indicted for his role in two pay-to-play schemes in the Pennsylvania cities of Reading and Allentown entered guilty pleas in both cases Tuesday, after initially indicating he would fight the federal charges.



James Hickey, 54, the sole proprietor of business consultancy Sovereign Enterprises and a longtime operator in state politics, pled guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud related to the Allentown indictment, and one count of honest services mail fraud related to the Reading indictment, according to a spokeswoman for...

