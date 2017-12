3 Men Cop To Mirai Malware Attacks In NJ, Alaska

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 8:42 PM EST) -- Three men have copped to cyberattacks in New Jersey and Alaska involving the malicious software known as Mirai that paralyzed computer systems, including at Rutgers University, and temporarily blocked access to popular websites such as Twitter, Netflix and Amazon, in what federal prosecutors described Wednesday as one of their largest criminal malware takedowns to date.



In October 2016, more than 100,000 computers were impacted by botnets, or collections of computers controlled by malware unbeknownst to their owners, operated by Paras Jha, 21, of Fanwood, New Jersey;...

