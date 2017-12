Russia Walks Back EU Pork Ban To Comply With WTO

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 1:25 PM EST) -- The Russian government has scaled back its ban on European Union pork products in order to comply with a World Trade Organization decision that struck down Moscow’s food safety rules as overly restrictive, according to a Russian statement circulated Wednesday at the WTO.



Russia had rolled out a series of restrictions on EU pork imports following instances of African swine flu within the trading bloc. But a WTO panel and the Appellate Body ruled that Russia had structured its hurdles too broadly, running afoul of the...

