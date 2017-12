State Dept. Floats Passport Rule Changes For Sex Offenders

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 4:33 PM EST) -- The State Department on Wednesday proposed various changes to its passport rules, including those governing the revocation of passports for convicted sex offenders and procedures for rejecting reports filed with a consulate when Americans give birth abroad, according to a Federal Register notice.



The proposed rule cracks down on sex offenders, introducing new restrictions on their ability to hold and apply for a passport, while also clarifying procedures relating to the revocation and denial of consular reports of birth abroad, which are filed with U.S. consulates...

