Biopharma Co. Allakos Nabs $100M In Funding Round

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 2:31 PM EST) -- Venture capital giant New Enterprise Associates led a pack of investors in the latest funding round for biopharmaceutical company Allakos that brought in $100 million and will be used to advance the development of a clinical-stage antibody, Allakos said in a statement Wednesday.



In addition to NEA, California-headquartered Allakos’ series B equity financing involved contributions from a number of sources including Rock Springs Capital, LifeSci Venture Partners and Samsara BioCapital. The funds will help push forward with antibody AK002, which is being evaluated in patients who...

