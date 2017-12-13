The Future Of Bitcoin Futures

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 4:45 PM EST) -- On Dec. 1, 2017, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced that three futures exchanges — the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc., the CBOE Futures Exchange and the Cantor Exchange — self-certified that they will be listing futures contracts (CME and CBOE) and options (Cantor) referencing bitcoin. Trading in bitcoin futures commenced at the CBOE on Dec. 10 and will commence on CME on Dec. 18, with Cantor’s options trading to follow. Listing these contracts will allow both institutional and retail investors to obtain long or short...

