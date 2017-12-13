Expert Analysis

The Future Of Bitcoin Futures

By Colin Lloyd and James Michael Blakemore December 13, 2017, 4:45 PM EST

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 4:45 PM EST) -- On Dec. 1, 2017, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced that three futures exchanges — the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc., the CBOE Futures Exchange and the Cantor Exchange — self-certified that they will be listing futures contracts (CME and CBOE) and options (Cantor) referencing bitcoin. Trading in bitcoin futures commenced at the CBOE on Dec. 10 and will commence on CME on Dec. 18, with Cantor’s options trading to follow. Listing these contracts will allow both institutional and retail investors to obtain long or short...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular