Lufthansa Backs Off Air Berlin As EasyJet Takes Some Routes

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 4:15 PM EST) -- Lufthansa said Wednesday it is bowing to concerns raised by antitrust authorities and scrapping its plans to purchase one of two subsidiaries from bankrupt Air Berlin, one day after watchdogs approved easyJet's purchase of some of the airline's Berlin operations.



Lufthansa said that in the face of the European Commission's opposition to the proposed combined €210 million ($247 million) deal — in spite of the airline's willingness to give up takeoff and landing slots, as well as other compromises — it will no longer pursue its...

