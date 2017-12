Senate Dems Press NLRB General Counsel On Priorities

Law360, Washington (December 13, 2017, 6:15 PM EST) -- Two prominent Democratic senators, worried that a memo by National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter B. Robb signaled an abrogation of NLRB efforts to protect worker rights, requested information from the former management-side labor lawyer in a Tuesday letter.



Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., said Robb’s Dec. 1 memorandum for Mandatory Submissions to Advice indicated his office might “scale back efforts to discharge [its] responsibility” as sole enforcer of the National Labor Relations Act. The memo, which the senators called "striking in its breadth,"...

