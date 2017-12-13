By Colby Smith, Jonathan Tuttle, Ada Fernandez Johnson and Eileen Castilla Zelek December 13, 2017, 11:32 AM ESTLaw360, New York (December 13, 2017, 11:32 AM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit recently dealt a significant blow to securities fraud plaintiffs by firmly rejecting their attempt to bleed together the material misrepresentation and scienter requirements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. In Maguire Financial LP v. PowerSecure International Inc., the Fourth Circuit held that an inference that a defendant knew that he made a false statement that was material, which would be sufficient to meet the plaintiffs’ burden to plead a “material misrepresentation,” failed to also satisfy the requisite “strong inference” of scienter, as...
4th Circ. Deals Blow To Securities Fraud Plaintiffs
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login