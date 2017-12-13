By Thomas Donegan December 13, 2017, 12:44 PM ESTLaw360, New York (December 13, 2017, 12:44 PM EST) -- The issue of "third country access" became highly politicized during the final throes of the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive 2's legislative passage. Earlier this year, the U.K. introduced a statutory instrument reflecting the agreed outcome at EU level — that non-EU firms can have access to EU wholesale markets on the basis of national exemptions, without local regulation. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has now doubted this approach, publishing a dubious interpretation that would require exchange members of EU exchanges to be locally...
ESMA Guidance Creates Questions For EU Exchanges
