Ill. Nuke Plant Subsidies Do Step On FERC, 7th Circ. Told

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 7:49 PM EST) -- A coalition of power producers on Tuesday told the Seventh Circuit that the effort by Illinois to prop up two struggling Exelon Corp. nuclear power plants is an overreach of authority reserved for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, adding that Supreme Court precedent showed the state went too far.



The Electric Power Supply Association and a coalition of consumers filed separate reply briefs arguing against Illinois’ Zero Emissions Credit program that would help two Exelon Corp. nuclear plants stay afloat. EPSA said the program is in...

