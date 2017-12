SEC Seeks To Freeze Digital Coin Offerer's Assets

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 9:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission urged a New York federal court late Tuesday to freeze the assets of an initial coin offering and two other corporate entities run by a Quebecois couple, who regulators say ripped off investors while raising $15 million.



The SEC asked U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon for preliminary injunctions freezing the assets of the cryptocurrency PlexCoin and PlexCorps, the company that allegedly marketed and sold the digital currency. Regulators also asked to freeze assets of a third entity associated with...

