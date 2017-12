No Defense For Racing Co. In Jockey Crash Suit: 11th Circ.

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 7:48 PM EST) -- A Selective affiliate doesn't have to defend William A. White Racing Stables Inc. against a jockey's claims that the company failed to preserve evidence from a horse riding accident that left him a quadriplegic, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Wednesday, finding the insurer's policy wasn't triggered because the jockey isn't seeking bodily injury damages.



Jockey James Rivera, a former employee of White Racing, had sued the company following a 2008 accident in which he was grievously injured when the horse he was riding collapsed to the ground...

