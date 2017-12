Military Ignoring FOIAs About Sex Assault, Harassment: Suit

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 5:08 PM EST) -- Two nonprofits aimed at helping service members and veterans with sexual trauma and homelessness told a Connecticut federal court Wednesday that the military has been ignoring their Freedom of Information Act requests for records related to sexual harassment, assault and rape.



Protect Our Defenders and the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center said they’ve received few responses to the three sets of FOIA requests they sent out, and that the answers they did receive were insufficient. The military has missed deadlines for answering appeals as well, the groups...

