Knife Co. Seeks To Claw Back $29M From Knockoff Seller

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 9:05 PM EST) -- Swiss army knife maker Victorinox AG filed suit in Texas federal court Tuesday alleging that rival B&F System Inc. fraudulently transferred $29 million and valuable intellectual property during a separate trademark infringement suit Victorinox filed against the company.



Victorinox claimed that after it secured a permanent injunction and won damages against B&F System in New York federal court — and after the Second Circuit denied an appeal by B&F and owner John Meyer — the company ignored discovery requests to identify assets that would be subject to...

