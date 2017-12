The Biggest Immigration Policy Changes From 2017

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 9:43 PM EST) -- This year has seen its fair share of immigration policy upheavals, including three successive travel bans, the phaseout of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and more scrutiny for business-related immigration. Here are the major immigration policy changes from 2017.



Travel Ban: Versions 1.0, 2.0 & 3.0



Of course, no list of the biggest immigration changes for this year would be complete without the travel ban. President Donald Trump issued the first version of the ban in January, just days into his term, signing an executive...

