Mass. Launches Review Of Massive Hospital Tie-Up
The state health care watchdog’s commissioners voted at a board meeting to initiate a so-called cost and market impact review of the proposed deal involving the Beth Israel Deaconess system, the Lahey Health system, New England Baptist Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital, and Anna Jaques Hospital.
The HPC's review, the first findings of which are slated to...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login