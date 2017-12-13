Mass. Launches Review Of Massive Hospital Tie-Up

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 5:27 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts Health Policy Commission on Tuesday kicked off a review of a proposed merger between multiple hospital systems that would create the second-largest health care network in the state.



The state health care watchdog’s commissioners voted at a board meeting to initiate a so-called cost and market impact review of the proposed deal involving the Beth Israel Deaconess system, the Lahey Health system, New England Baptist Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital, and Anna Jaques Hospital.



The HPC's review, the first findings of which are slated to...

