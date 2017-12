Fed. Circ. Affirms Sony PTAB Win In PlayStation Patent Case

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 4:35 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating part of a patent for a computer network that Sony Interactive Entertainment America LLC challenged after its PlayStation gaming system was accused of infringement.



The appeals court summarily affirmed the PTAB’s September 2016 ruling in inter partes review, which found several claims in the Rothschild Digital Media Innovations LLC patent were invalid because they would have been obvious based on earlier inventions.



Rothschild raised various issues on appeal, including one with the...

