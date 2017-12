6th Circ. Made 'Favored Class' Of Infringers, Marketer Says

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 5:43 PM EST) -- A marketing firm urged the Sixth Circuit on Wednesday to reconsider its decision that a blogger who had posted the entirety of a copyrighted textbook to his site may continue to remain anonymous if unmasking might chill otherwise protected speech, arguing that allowing an anonymous infringer to be protected under the First Amendment would create an “unprecedented, favored class of wrongdoers.”



Signature Management Team LLC filed a petition for en banc rehearing of the Sixth Circuit ruling last month, arguing that requiring a post-judgment balancing test...

