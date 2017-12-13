Navy Jets To Get Oxygen Monitors After Flight Incidents

Law360, Nashville (December 13, 2017, 4:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Navy will put oxygen monitoring systems into all of its T-45 training jets after a series of "physiological episodes" involving pilots this year, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., announced Wednesday.



All Navy T-45 trainers will be equipped with an oxygen monitoring system by February, with any T-45 lacking the necessary modifications to be kept grounded in the meantime, according to Wicker, who is responsible for overseeing naval aviation issues in his role as Senate Armed Services Seapower Subcommittee chairman.



“Combined with other recent upgrades, this...

