Maker Of Plastic Car Parts Seeks CIT Review Of Tariffs

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 4:24 PM EST) -- Certus Automotive Inc. has filed a complaint in the U.S. Court of International Trade seeking review of the tariffs imposed on some of the interior and exterior plastic auto parts it imports, after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection denied Certus' request for agency review.



The company, which imports chrome-plated plastic car parts, alleged in the complaint on Tuesday that CBP erred by reclassifying its auto parts under the wrong headings in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States, or...

