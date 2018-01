Consumer Protection Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Consumer protection attorneys will have plenty to keep up with in the new year, from appeals court rulings that could clarify when consumers hit by data breaches have suffered a true legal injury to Federal Trade Commission cases that will determine the scope of the agency’s authority to pursue data protection actions.



Attorneys will, of course, also be waiting to see if the U.S. Supreme Court, with the addition of Justice Neil Gorsuch, takes a second look at its landmark Spokeo ruling. Looking for insight, Law360...

To view the full article, register now.