Medtronic To Pay $12M To End Deceptive Advertising Suit

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 3:48 PM EST) -- Medtronic Sofamor Danek Inc. agreed Wednesday in Massachusetts state court to pay $12 million to end allegations that the company misrepresented the safety of a spinal fusion device.



Suffolk Superior Court Justice Mark A. Hallal said the amount will be divided among attorneys general representing California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington, ending their investigation into Medtronic’s allegedly deceptive marketing of its Infuse Bone Graft device. Massachusetts, which filed the suit Wednesday, will receive $2.4 million.



“Companies cannot use deceptive practices to increase their profits while compromising...

