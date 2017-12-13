Medtronic To Pay $12M To End Deceptive Advertising Suit

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 3:48 PM EST) -- Medtronic Sofamor Danek Inc. agreed Wednesday in Massachusetts state court to pay $12 million to end allegations that the company misrepresented the safety of a spinal fusion device.

Suffolk Superior Court Justice Mark A. Hallal said the amount will be divided among attorneys general representing California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington, ending their investigation into Medtronic’s allegedly deceptive marketing of its Infuse Bone Graft device. Massachusetts, which filed the suit Wednesday, will receive $2.4 million.

“Companies cannot use deceptive practices to increase their profits while compromising...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular