Ind. Court Revives Woman’s Botched Spinal Surgery Suit

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 5:14 PM EST) -- An Indiana appeals court on Wednesday revived a suit brought by a patient against the doctor she claims bungled a spinal fusion surgery, ruling that the patient took reasonable steps to uncover the source of her back pain and that the suit was therefore not blocked by the statute of limitations.



In overturning the lower court’s decision to grant a win to Francesca D. Tekula, the appellate panel noted that Tekula told patient Diana Zelman that she was healing well and that her scans showed no...

To view the full article, register now.