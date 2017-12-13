Expert Analysis

Lessons On Losses From 3 Recent FCA Settlements

By Garrett Mott December 13, 2017, 4:59 PM EST

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 4:59 PM EST) -- With increasing monetary penalties and tighter corporate integrity agreements becoming the norm in False Claims Act (“FCA”) cases, how can healthcare organizations best learn from recent cases? To answer that question, this article examines three recent FCA settlements — Mylan Inc.’s half-billion dollar settlement regarding EpiPen price increases; Pacific Alliance Medical Center’s settlement regarding an alleged physician kickback scheme; and Galena Biopharma’s settlement regarding the hot-button opioid epidemic. The following lessons, although learned in the school of hard knocks by three different types of healthcare organizations, offer us...
