Senate Panel Advances USPTO Head, US Attorneys

Law360, Washington (December 14, 2017, 3:33 PM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee approved President Donald Trump's pick to head the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on a voice vote Thursday, along with nominees for five U.S. attorney positions.



Trump’s nomination of Irell & Manella LLP managing partner Andrei Iancu as director of the USPTO now heads to the full Senate, as do the U.S. attorney nominations for the District of Arkansas, District of Kansas, District of South Dakota, Southern District of West Virginia, and Southern District of Texas. Iancu testified at a hearing last...

To view the full article, register now.