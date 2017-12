Charming Charlie's DIP Plans Get Interim OK In Delaware

Law360, Wilmington (December 13, 2017, 9:50 PM EST) -- Bankrupt women's accessories retailer Charming Charlie Holdings Inc. received interim approval Wednesday in Delaware for a two-part post-petition financing plan that will see $10 million of new money injected into the company to help it maintain operations at core stores going forward.



During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Joshua A. Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said the company was in dire need of cash to keep inventory flowing into its stores in order to give it a chance to successfully reorganize and survive...

