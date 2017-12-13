Cancer Immunotherapy Co. Nabs $62M To Advance Research
San Francisco-based Pionyr received support from lead investor New Enterprise Associates, along with Sofinnova Ventures and Vida Ventures.
Pionyr's technologies aim to boost the body's anti-tumor immunity by targeting the area in which a tumor resides, known as the tumor microenvironment. Specifically, this means altering the microenvironment to favor immune-activating cells instead of immune-suppressing cells,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login