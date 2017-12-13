Cancer Immunotherapy Co. Nabs $62M To Advance Research

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 7:31 PM EST) -- Oncology treatment developer Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc. said Wednesday its latest funding round brought in $62 million, which will be used toward the advancement of antibody therapeutics that help the body fight cancer.



San Francisco-based Pionyr received support from lead investor New Enterprise Associates, along with Sofinnova Ventures and Vida Ventures.



Pionyr's technologies aim to boost the body's anti-tumor immunity by targeting the area in which a tumor resides, known as the tumor microenvironment. Specifically, this means altering the microenvironment to favor immune-activating cells instead of immune-suppressing cells,...

