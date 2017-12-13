China Pipe Fitting Imports Harm US Industry, Commerce Finds

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 5:26 PM EST) -- The Department of Commerce has made a preliminary finding that some People's Republic of China pipe fitting exports are being subsidized in a way that hurts U.S. makers, it said Wednesday.



The finding came as part of a countervailing duty, or CVD, investigation. Investigators believe that exporters from China of cast iron soil pipe fittings are subsidized — anywhere from about 9 percent to about 13 percent for mandatory respondents that provided information, and an “adverse facts available” rate of about 102 percent for a third...

