Attys In $241M Walmart OT Case Say Their Cut Is Too Small

Law360, Philadelphia (January 17, 2018, 8:26 PM EST) -- An attorney who helped win a $241 million wage-and-hour class action against Walmart told a Pennsylvania appeals court during oral arguments Wednesday that he and his co-counsel had received too small a cut of the award as compensation for their work.



A Philadelphia County trial judge agreed in September 2016 to award nearly $42.7 million, representing about 18 percent of the final judgment, to plaintiffs’ counsel following 14 years of work on the case, including appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court.



But Michael Donovan, an attorney...

