Westinghouse Gets 3-Month Extension To File Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 9:28 PM EST) -- Westinghouse Electric Co. on Wednesday received 90 more days of exclusive time to file a Chapter 11 reorganization plan from a New York bankruptcy court judge, who blasted the company’s unsecured creditors for trying to “throw a bomb” in what has so far been a productive restructuring case.



By granting Westinghouse’s second request to extend its exclusive restructuring plan filing period, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Wiles has given the company and its corporate parent Toshiba Corp. breathing room to bring to the table a much-anticipated...

