Nurse Practitioner Can’t Testify About RNs, Court Says

Law360, Los Angeles (December 13, 2017, 8:59 PM EST) -- A Michigan appeals court on Tuesday tossed certain claims in an infant birth injury suit lodged against a doctor and a registered nurse, saying a nurse practitioner was not qualified to offer expert testimony on the standard of care for a registered nurse since they are two distinct professions.



In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel affirmed the dismissal of a suit brought by Leana Cox accusing obstetrician Dr. Eric J. Hartman and nurse Tracey McGregor of negligently delivering her daughter Angelina, which...

