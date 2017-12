Native American Group Blasts North Dakota Voter ID Law

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 6:23 PM EST) -- A group of Native American voters on Wednesday said that North Dakota’s recently passed voter identification law doesn’t offer important voting rights protections and that Native Americans are disproportionally hurt by the law.



The voters urged a federal judge to allow them to amend their lawsuit against North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger to challenge HB 1369, a law passed in April that they say makes it necessary for voters to have a “narrowly prescribed” identification and lacks “fail-safe” provisions that allow a voter to...

