Weighing Wedding Cake Questions At The High Court

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 4:53 PM EST) -- Last week, in Masterpiece Cakeshop LTD. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral argument on whether applying Colorado’s anti-discrimination law to compel Masterpiece Cakeshop to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding, inconsistent with shop owner Jack Phillips’ sincerely held religious beliefs about marriage, violates the free speech or free exercise clauses of the First Amendment.



The case stems from a 2012 Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA) claim filed by Charlie Craig and David Mullins with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission (the commission) against...

To view the full article, register now.