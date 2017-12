House Republicans Cheer FCC Plan To Kill Net Neutrality

Law360, Washington (December 13, 2017, 8:57 PM EST) -- House Republicans on Wednesday backed the Federal Communications Commission's proposal to strike down net neutrality rules issued under the Obama administration that prevent internet service providers from throttling content delivery speeds for individual sources, saying the rules subject ISPs to outdated regulations written for the landline telephone era.



More than 100 GOP representatives signed on to a letter urging FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to vote for the plan Thursday to re-establish looser FCC regulation of ISPs and strike down the restrictions preventing broadband providers from charging...

