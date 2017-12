6th Circ. Revives $891M Hospital Chain Stock Fraud Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (December 13, 2017, 10:43 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday revived an $891 million proposed class action by shareholders accusing Community Health Systems Inc. of lying to cover up an alleged Medicare fraud scheme, saying an executive’s own admission helped pin down the cause of the costly stock drop.



Shareholders had alleged Community, one of the nation’s largest hospital companies, followed a policy that increased the number of inpatient treatments, thereby defrauding Medicare, and that the shareholders lost $891 million when those allegations came to light in a lawsuit filed by...

