10th Circ. Won’t Rehear Ex-Tribe Worker's Contract Row

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 8:56 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit rejected a Ute Indian Tribe ex-energy and minerals department employee’s bid for panel or full court rehearing on Wednesday after it sided with the tribe in their contract dispute.



Without further explaining its reasoning, a two-judge panel refused to reexamine the appeal brought by Lynn D. Becker, who had argued in his petition for rehearing that the circuit court had wrongfully found that he failed to show a likelihood of succeeding on his claims that his contract with the tribe did not require...

To view the full article, register now.