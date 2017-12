NC Prosthetics Co. Ran $12M Medicaid Fraud, Gov't Says

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 4:00 PM EST) -- A North Carolina prosthetics provider billed Medicaid for $12 million in durable medical equipment it never purchased, provided to patients or needed, the state and federal governments alleged Wednesday in a False Claims Act suit.



The overpayments were spotted by a state court-appointed receiver who took over A Perfect Fit For You Inc. while there was a debate about who rightfully owned the company. The government jumped in and demanded the money back, leading to the current suit.



The bulk of the suit is over $9...

To view the full article, register now.