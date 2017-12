Judge Won't Take Tilton's Taxes Off Table In $45M Bank Fight

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 9:40 PM EST) -- A New York state judge shot down efforts by investment manager Lynn Tilton and her company, Patriarch Partners, to keep certain tax and business information private in a $45 million dispute with a German lender at a hearing on Wednesday, decisions her attorneys said they would appeal.



Judge Eileen Bransten called on Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, known as Nord/LB, to redact the exact dollar amounts and percentages from its amended complaint, which claims the defendants deceived the bank about the nature of its investment. Her ruling unredacts...

