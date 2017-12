Woman Says Husband’s Visa Delayed Because He’s Pakistani

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 8:49 PM EST) -- A U.S. citizen seeking a visa for her Pakistan-born spouse sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, claiming the agency has intentionally delayed issuing final approval for his visa application because he is from a predominantly Muslim country.



Wafa Rafiq Khan told the D.C. federal court that the agency has "unreasonably" delayed processing her husband's application under an internal policy known as the Controlled Application Review and Resolution Program, which she said has neither been approved by Congress nor gone through the public notice...

