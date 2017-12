Enviro Group Wants Trump Admin.'s Monuments Docs

Law360, Washington (December 14, 2017, 4:59 PM EST) -- The Conservation Lands Foundation Inc. expanded the fight over President Donald Trump's decision to shrink national monuments in Utah with a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit in D.C. federal court Wednesday, seeking documents to shed light on the move beyond the “sweeping generalizations” already made.



The nonprofit, already one of the legal challengers contesting Trump’s authority to slash huge tracts of land safeguarded by his predecessor, said that it’s received little to no response beyond initial messages acknowledging receipt of the Freedom of Information Act requests submitted...

