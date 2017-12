Pearson Says Flash Card Site Ignores Copyright Law

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 4:59 PM EST) -- Pearson Education filed suit Wednesday in Indiana federal court against the owner of an interactive flash card-sharing site, alleging that the owner "thumb[ed] his nose at copyright law" by exploiting pirated test banks from the publishing company for personal profit.



Pearson accused Christopher Deiter of allowing “complete and exact” copies of their popular test banks to remain on the site Easynotecards.com, which allows users to make flash cards for specific chapters in textbooks. The company alleged that Deiter ignored Pearson’s “repeated notices and patient explanations” about...

To view the full article, register now.