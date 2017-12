Atty Wants Political Contributions Nixed From Bribery Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (December 14, 2017, 3:52 PM EST) -- The Norris McLaughlin & Marcus PA attorney facing charges over an alleged pay-to-play scheme in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday moved to exclude most of the campaign contributions he made to Democratic Mayor Ed Pawlowski, a day after an alleged co-conspirator copped a guilty plea.



Scott Allinson, who has been on leave from the firm since he was indicted in July, asked U.S. District Judge Juan Sanchez to bar reference to the contributions from the January trial, saying they were irrelevant to the charges against him....

To view the full article, register now.