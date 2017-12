New Wine In Old Bottles: RCRA's Anti-Duplication Clause

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 10:35 AM EST) -- On Nov. 2, 2017, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit became the latest federal appellate court, and one of the few, to consider the implications of Section 1006(a) of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (codified at 42 U.S.C. § 6905(a)) — the anti-duplication provisions of RCRA.



The case is Ecological Rights v. Pacific Gas & Electric Company, No. 15-15424, 2017 WL 497476. This is an important decision because it further clarifies the limiting scope of this provision, which is unique to RCRA,...

To view the full article, register now.