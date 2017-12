Jury Sides With Fla. Car Wash Cos. In Worker's Wage Suit

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:27 PM EST) -- Two affiliated Florida car wash companies on Tuesday beat a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action when a Florida federal jury ruled that they had correctly used tips to supplement the hourly wages of the former employee who brought the suit.



After the jury ruled that Aventura Finest Hand Carwash And Service At The Mall Inc., Aventura Finest Carwash And Service Inc. and two individual defendants had proven they used the “tip credit” to bump plaintiff Jaime Arcila’s hourly wage above the minimum, it ruled against...

